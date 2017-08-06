Twins' Kyle Gibson: Drops to 6-9 with loss to Rangers
Gibson allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to Texas.
Gibson allowed 14 runs through 17.1 innings over his previous three outings, so this was a better start from the 2009 first-round selection. He's struggled to gain any momentum on the mound this season, and with a 6.03 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 for the campaign, his fantasy value is extremely limited. Gibson lines up to face the Brewers at Miller Park in his next start.
