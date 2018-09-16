Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns win despite rough outing
Gibson (8-13) pitched 6.2 innings and took the win Sunday, allowing five runs on 11 hits (one home run) while striking out six in the 9-6 victory over the Royals.
Gibson had lost his last two outings despite allowing just three runs in 12.2 combined innings. Oddly enough, he earned his first win since Aug. 17 after allowing five runs on Sunday. He coughed up two runs in the first inning and was later tagged for a two-run shot in the fifth by Adalberto Mondesi. Gibson will carry a 3.78 ERA into Saturday's start in Oakland.
