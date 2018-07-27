Twins' Kyle Gibson: Eight-inning gem

Gibson (5-7) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across eight innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.

Gibson recorded 18 of his 24 outs via either groundball or strikeout, limiting the Red Sox's potent lineup to one extra-base hit. This marks the second time in his past three starts that Gibson has worked eight innings and surrendered only one run. He is in the midst of a career-best season across nearly every statistic, recording a 3.42 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 129 innings to go along with 126 strikeouts.