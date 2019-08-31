Twins' Kyle Gibson: Escapes with 13th win

Gibson (13-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing four runs on 10 hits over five innings while striking out five in a 13-5 victory over the Tigers.

The Twins scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings, giving Gibson more than enough run support to overcome his own difficulties in keeping Tigers off the basepaths. The right-hander has had a rough August, posting a 6.27 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB through 33 innings over six starts, but he'll look to wipe the slate clean in his next outing Wednesday in Boston.