Twins' Kyle Gibson: Escapes with no-decision

Gibson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Royals, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander looked solid enough through four innings, but a five-run fifth capped by Alex Gordon's three-run homer sent Gibson to the showers. Coming off a career-best 3.62 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 2018, this wasn't the way the 31-year-old wanted to start his campaign, but a long layoff -- his last spring outing came March 22 -- may have played a part. Gibson will look for a better result Sunday at home against the Tigers.