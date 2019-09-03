Twins' Kyle Gibson: Eyeing mid-September return
Gibson (abdomen) said Sunday that he's hopeful that he'll be cleared to pitch again in about a week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gibson was surprisingly placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday when it was revealed he was dealing with ulcerative colitis, a condition that caused him to lose around 10 pounds over the past month and a half. Though Gibson had been able to pitch through the medical issue, the Twins elected to shut him down after he informed the training staff he felt little strength in his legs coming out of his start Aug. 30 in Detroit. Gibson, who has been fluctuating between 195 and 200 pounds since the All-Star break will use him time on the IL to regain strength and move closer to his ideal weight of 212 pounds. While Gibson is sidelined, Randy Dobnak will get the first crack at replacing him in the rotation when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday in Boston.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...