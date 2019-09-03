Twins' Kyle Gibson: Eyeing mid-September return

Gibson (abdomen) said Sunday that he's hopeful that he'll be cleared to pitch again in about a week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gibson was surprisingly placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday when it was revealed he was dealing with ulcerative colitis, a condition that caused him to lose around 10 pounds over the past month and a half. Though Gibson had been able to pitch through the medical issue, the Twins elected to shut him down after he informed the training staff he felt little strength in his legs coming out of his start Aug. 30 in Detroit. Gibson, who has been fluctuating between 195 and 200 pounds since the All-Star break will use him time on the IL to regain strength and move closer to his ideal weight of 212 pounds. While Gibson is sidelined, Randy Dobnak will get the first crack at replacing him in the rotation when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday in Boston.