Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fails to finish fifth inning

Gibson allowed three runs on six hits and three walks across 4.2 innings during Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Mets. He recorded six strikeouts but did not qualify for the decision.

Gibson had a 6-3 lead entering the fifth inning but was unable to work through the frame as he gave up a double and two walks, ending his evening at 97 pitches. The 31-year-old couldn't secure the victory and was lucky to escape with only three runs allowed, given that he exited with the bases loaded. Gibson has pitched 4.2 innings during each of his first two starts and will look to buck that trend Sunday against the Tigers.