Twins' Kyle Gibson: Falls to 11-6

Gibson (11-6) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking one as the Twins fell 6-4.

Gibson worked deep into the game, but he yielded four earned runs in the third inning, which wound up ruining his final stat line and sending him to his sixth loss of the season. It's the second time in his last three starts the right-hander has given up five earned, bumping his ERA up to 4.40 to go along with a 1.31 WHIP and 133:45 K:BB across 139 innings on the season.