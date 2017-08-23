Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans season-high eight in Tuesday's win
Gibson (7-10) earned the win over the White Sox on Tuesday, giving up one run on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.
The righty recorded a season high in strikeouts en route to just his fifth quality start of the year. Gibson still carries a 5.76 ERA, though, and he'll need more than one good start against a rebuilding foe to earn the trust of fantasy GMs again. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Toronto.
