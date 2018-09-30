Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans seven in 10th win
Gibson (10-13) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.
The streaky right-hander finished 2018 with three straight wins, posting a 2.76 ERA in five September starts to lower his mark on the season to a career-best 3.62. Gibson also set a new personal high in strikeouts with 179 and innings pitched with 196.2, and he'll be looking for a healthy raise this winter as he heads into his final arbitration-eligible year.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gets ninth win•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns win despite rough outing•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes tough-luck loss versus Yankees•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out five in loss to Astros•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Next start pushed to Monday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows five runs in loss to Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....