Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans seven in 10th win

Gibson (10-13) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-3 victory over the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.

The streaky right-hander finished 2018 with three straight wins, posting a 2.76 ERA in five September starts to lower his mark on the season to a career-best 3.62. Gibson also set a new personal high in strikeouts with 179 and innings pitched with 196.2, and he'll be looking for a healthy raise this winter as he heads into his final arbitration-eligible year.