Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans six in no decision Friday
Gibson (6-9) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Tigers.
Gibson had a 5-1 inning as he started the fifth inning, but after giving up a pair of runs in the frame, he was removed from the game one out before qualifying for a potential win. He's allowed at least three runs in each of his last five outings, and with a 6.09 ERA, he's not been very useful for fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...