Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans six in no decision Friday

Gibson (6-9) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Tigers.

Gibson had a 5-1 inning as he started the fifth inning, but after giving up a pair of runs in the frame, he was removed from the game one out before qualifying for a potential win. He's allowed at least three runs in each of his last five outings, and with a 6.09 ERA, he's not been very useful for fantasy managers. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks.