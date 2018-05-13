Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans six in no-decision
Gibson allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Saturday.
While he has just one win to show for his efforts, Gibson has been quite good, posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 44.2 innings so far. His strikeout rate has exploded, jumping nine percentage points to 26.5 percent, and he's given up all of two home runs. It's understandable to be skeptical given his track record, but the underlying numbers mostly support what he's doing. Gibson lines up to face the Brewers at home next weekend.
