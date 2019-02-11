Twins' Kyle Gibson: Feeling better

Gibson (illness) said he believes he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gibson noted that he's pretty much recovered from the E. coli issue he was dealing with earlier in the offseason. His status should be updated as he continues to work back to 100 percent health, but it sounds like the veteran right-hander will be ready to go by the start of the season, barring any setbacks. Gibson will reprise his role in the Twins' rotation after posting a 3.62 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 32 starts (196.2 innings) for Minnesota in 2018.