Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fires quality start in Friday victory

Gibson (12-10) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks striking out six across seven innings to earn the victory.

Gibson gave up single runs in three different innings while receiving six runs of support which helped him earn his 12th victory of the campaign. Despite his 5.02 ERA on the season, he's now fired quality starts in six of his last seven outings while lowering his ERA over a full run during that time, making him a player who's been a strong fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Indians.