Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fires quality start in Friday victory
Gibson (12-10) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks striking out six across seven innings to earn the victory.
Gibson gave up single runs in three different innings while receiving six runs of support which helped him earn his 12th victory of the campaign. Despite his 5.02 ERA on the season, he's now fired quality starts in six of his last seven outings while lowering his ERA over a full run during that time, making him a player who's been a strong fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Indians.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Wins ugly Sunday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Blanks Padres over six innings to secure win•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strong in Thursday's no-decision•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Throws six scoreless in win over Royals•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Picks up eighth win Sunday against Blue Jays•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans season-high eight in Tuesday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...