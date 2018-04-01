Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fires six hitless frames

Gibson (1-0) threw six hitless innings Saturday in Minnesota's 6-2 victory over the Orioles. He walked five and struck out six.

Ryan Pressly grabbed the baton in the seventh and held the combined no-no through 7 2/3 innings before a Jonathan Schoop single broke it up. Despite throwing 102 pitches and logging only 56 strikes, Gibson danced around trouble -- and had a bit of help from a fantastic catch by Eddie Rosario -- to minimize damage as he reminded fantasy players of his brilliant second half last season (3.76 ERA, 8.2 K/9, 2.6 BB/9 across 76.2 innings) that sprung from some adjustments to his approach. With this gem piled on top of his strong spring training work, which included a 3.55 ERA with nine strikeouts and one walk in four starts, Gibson likely will pique the interest of many fantasy waiver-wire miners for this weekend's moves. Despite his rough past (4.70 career ERA), he may have brighter days ahead, even if walks continue to hold him back a bit.