Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gets first win

Gibson (1-0) gave up two runs on five hits with no walks while striking out six through six innings in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Gibson turned in a fine outing to win his first decision. This was easily his best start as he induced 14 swinging-strikes and 17 called strikes. The right-hander has a 1-0 record with a 6.10 ERA through four starts this season. Gibson will make his next start Sunday against the Orioles.