Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gets ninth win

Gibson (9-13) got the win against the Athletics on Sunday, giving up just one earned run on seven hits over 7.1 innings, striking out three and walking three in the Twins' 5-1 victory.

He only punched out three batters but it was still an excellent outing from the right-hander, who tossed 114 pitches to make it through his 7.1 frames. His 9-13 record might not show it, but Gibson has provided unexpectedly solid and consistent fantasy value this season, as he's now sporting a respectable 3.68 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 172:76 K:BB over 190.2 innings.