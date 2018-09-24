Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gets ninth win
Gibson (9-13) got the win against the Athletics on Sunday, giving up just one earned run on seven hits over 7.1 innings, striking out three and walking three in the Twins' 5-1 victory.
He only punched out three batters but it was still an excellent outing from the right-hander, who tossed 114 pitches to make it through his 7.1 frames. His 9-13 record might not show it, but Gibson has provided unexpectedly solid and consistent fantasy value this season, as he's now sporting a respectable 3.68 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 172:76 K:BB over 190.2 innings.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns win despite rough outing•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes tough-luck loss versus Yankees•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out five in loss to Astros•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Next start pushed to Monday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows five runs in loss to Cleveland•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows three homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...