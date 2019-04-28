Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gets second win
Gibson (2-0) allowed one run on three hits while striking out six through seven innings in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Gibson didn't have much of a problem cruising through the Orioles, surrendering only three hits including a solo shot by Chris Davis. The 31-year-old has two consecutive quality starts and has not walked a batter in either outing. The right-hander has a 4.88 ERA with a 24:8 K:BB through five starts this season. Gibson will get his next start Friday in Yankee Stadium.
