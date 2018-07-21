Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gives up four earned in loss

Gibson (4-7) got the loss against the Royals on Friday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking two in the Twins' eventual 6-5 defeat.

Gibson wasn't at his sharpest and wound up taking his seventh defeat of the season in this contest, but he's been providing unexpectedly solid fantasy value for much of the season. The 30-year-old is sporting a 3.57 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP to go along with a 119:48 K:BB over 121.0 innings, so he's pitched much better than his record might indicate. He's slated to take the mound next in a road matchup against the Blue Jays next Wednesday.