Twins' Kyle Gibson: Gives up six runs in loss

Gibson (7-4) gave up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three through 4.1 innings, taking the loss against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Gibson struggled mightily with his command, walking five batters and highlighted by a 38-pitch second inning. He threw only 49 strikes in his 94 pitches. The 31-year old has a 7-4 record with a 4.18 ERA through 14 starts this season. Gibson will look to get back on track in his next start Tuesday against the Rays at Target Field.