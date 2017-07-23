Twins' Kyle Gibson: Goes 7.1 innings for sixth win
Gibson (6-8) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters through 7.1 innings during Saturday's win over Detroit.
This was the first time Gibson had pitched into the eighth inning all season, and the win also ended a two-game losing streak. The former first-round pick continues to post disappointing fantasy numbers, as his 6.08 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 aren't moving the needle in many settings. Gibson projects to make his next start on the road against the Athletics.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes eighth loss in Houston•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows season-high seven earned runs•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns fifth win Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes sixth loss Thursday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Receives in no-decision Saturday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: On losing end of quality start•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...