Twins' Kyle Gibson: Goes 7.1 innings for sixth win

Gibson (6-8) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters through 7.1 innings during Saturday's win over Detroit.

This was the first time Gibson had pitched into the eighth inning all season, and the win also ended a two-game losing streak. The former first-round pick continues to post disappointing fantasy numbers, as his 6.08 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 aren't moving the needle in many settings. Gibson projects to make his next start on the road against the Athletics.