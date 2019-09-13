Twins' Kyle Gibson: Hit hard in first start back

Gibson (13-7) took the loss against the Nationals on Thursday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits over 4.2 innings, striking out five and walking four as the Twins fell 12-6.

Making his first start after getting activated from the 10-day injured list with an abdominal injury, Gibson didn't have it, struggling with his command to the tune of four free passes and serving up a pair of long balls to Anthony Rendon and Adam Eaton. He now has a 4.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 151:49 K:BB across 154 innings and will look to right the ship in his next start, which is scheduled for a Tuesday home matchup against the White Sox.