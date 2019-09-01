Twins' Kyle Gibson: IL bound with ulcerative colitis

The Twins placed Gibson on the 10-day injured list Sunday after he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

Minnesota hasn't revealed a timeline for Gibson's return to baseball activities while he tends to the inflammatory bowel condition. With Gibson at least unavailable for his upcoming start Wednesday in Boston, the Twins will likely to turn to September callups Devin Smeltzer or Lewis Thorpe to take the hill or opt to fill the right-hander's spot in the rotation with a bullpen game.