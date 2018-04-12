Twins' Kyle Gibson: Knocked around Wednesday
Gibson allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks through 4.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out four.
Gibson struggled early and often Wednesday, allowing multiple baserunners to reach in every inning he appeared in but one. The real damage against Gibson came in the fifth inning, as the right-hander allowed four of the first five batters he faced to reach base before being yanked. All four baserunners would score, with two coming in after he handed the ball to Trevor Hildenberger. Gibson has now failed to make it out of the fifth inning in consecutive starts after tossing six scoreless innings in his 2018 debut. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Indians.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows one earned run in short outing•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fires six hitless frames•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Continues strong spring•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Looks sharp in spring debut•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Loses arbitration•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just 3.2 innings in final start•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...