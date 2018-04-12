Twins' Kyle Gibson: Knocked around Wednesday

Gibson allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks through 4.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out four.

Gibson struggled early and often Wednesday, allowing multiple baserunners to reach in every inning he appeared in but one. The real damage against Gibson came in the fifth inning, as the right-hander allowed four of the first five batters he faced to reach base before being yanked. All four baserunners would score, with two coming in after he handed the ball to Trevor Hildenberger. Gibson has now failed to make it out of the fifth inning in consecutive starts after tossing six scoreless innings in his 2018 debut. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Indians.