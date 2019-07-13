Twins' Kyle Gibson: Labors in no-decision

Gibson gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.2 innings Friday in Cleveland. He did not factor in the decision.

He got off to a good start, but labored in the fourth inning and was lifted after hitting No. 9 hitter Greg Allen with a pitch on a two-strike count. Gibson has acknowledged that he has been struggling with his mechanics recently, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, and that may have been the case again in this start, as he needed 80 pitches to get 11 outs. His next start will come Thursday against the A's.