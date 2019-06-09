Twins' Kyle Gibson: Labors through five frames

Gibson (6-3) was handed the loss Saturday at Detroit after surrendering five runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Gibson's major undoing Saturday came in the second inning when JaCoby Jones crushed a three-run homer to left field. The 31-year-old's five earned runs allowed Saturday matched the total from his previous three starts. Gibson will carry a 4.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 71:17 K:BB into Thursday start versus the Royals.