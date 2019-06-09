Twins' Kyle Gibson: Labors through five frames
Gibson (6-3) was handed the loss Saturday at Detroit after surrendering five runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Gibson's major undoing Saturday came in the second inning when JaCoby Jones crushed a three-run homer to left field. The 31-year-old's five earned runs allowed Saturday matched the total from his previous three starts. Gibson will carry a 4.14 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 71:17 K:BB into Thursday start versus the Royals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...