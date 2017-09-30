Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just 3.2 innings in final start
Gibson lasted just 3.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts in a no-decision Friday against Detroit.
Gibson had completed at least six innings for seven straight starts before struggling to find a rhythm Friday night. The Twins kept his winning streak alive at six decisions, and he was nasty at times, but Tigers hitters punished every mistake he made. Despite Friday's hiccup and his 5.07 ERA, Gibson has earned a spot in Minnesota's playoff roster with his otherwise excellent work down the stretch.
