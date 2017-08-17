Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just four frames Thursday
Gibson (6-10) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three batters through four innings during Thursday's loss to Cleveland.
Gibson allowed 20 runs through 27.1 innings over his past five starts for a 6.59 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. The underwhelming stretch continued Thursday against Cleveland, as the 29-year-old righty continues to show little fantasy promise. Outside of streaming Gibson against weak opponents, it's difficult to find incentive to utilize Gibson in the majority of fantasy settings. He lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Start pushed back to Thursday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans six in no-decision Friday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Drops to 6-9 with loss to Rangers•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Called up for Saturday's start•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Set to start Saturday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...