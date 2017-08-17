Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just four frames Thursday

Gibson (6-10) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three batters through four innings during Thursday's loss to Cleveland.

Gibson allowed 20 runs through 27.1 innings over his past five starts for a 6.59 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. The underwhelming stretch continued Thursday against Cleveland, as the 29-year-old righty continues to show little fantasy promise. Outside of streaming Gibson against weak opponents, it's difficult to find incentive to utilize Gibson in the majority of fantasy settings. He lines up to face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in his next start.