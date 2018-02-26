Twins' Kyle Gibson: Looks sharp in spring debut

Gibson threw two scoreless innings and allowed no hits with no walks or strikeouts in his spring debut Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Gibson is competing for one of the final two rotation spots this spring, but looks like a lock given his strong second half (4.6 BB/9 to 2.6 BB/9 and 5.6 K/9 to 8.2 K/9). However, he still had an unremarkable 5.07 ERA overall last season (identical to his 2016 ERA). Gibson has always had good groundball rates (50.8 percent last season) so if his command gains are legitimate, he could carry that second-half success over in 2018.