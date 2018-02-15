Twins' Kyle Gibson: Loses arbitration
Gibson lost his arbitration hearing Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
With the Twins emerging victorious, Gibson will now earn $4.2 million in 2018 rather than the $4.55 million figure he filed for. The 30-year-old posted an unremarkable 5.07 ERA last season (identical to his 2016 ERA), but he went 10-3 with a much more respectable 3.76 ERA in 13 second-half starts. His second-half success can likely be attributed to his improved walk and strikeout rates following the All-Star break (4.6 BB/9 to 2.6 BB/9 and 5.6 K/9 to 8.2 K/9). Gibson should enter the season in the Twins' rotation, and he could pick up where he left off in 2017 if his gains are legitimate.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just 3.2 innings in final start•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Pitches will be limited Friday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fires quality start in Friday victory•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Wins ugly Sunday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Blanks Padres over six innings to secure win•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strong in Thursday's no-decision•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...