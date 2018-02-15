Twins' Kyle Gibson: Loses arbitration

Gibson lost his arbitration hearing Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

With the Twins emerging victorious, Gibson will now earn $4.2 million in 2018 rather than the $4.55 million figure he filed for. The 30-year-old posted an unremarkable 5.07 ERA last season (identical to his 2016 ERA), but he went 10-3 with a much more respectable 3.76 ERA in 13 second-half starts. His second-half success can likely be attributed to his improved walk and strikeout rates following the All-Star break (4.6 BB/9 to 2.6 BB/9 and 5.6 K/9 to 8.2 K/9). Gibson should enter the season in the Twins' rotation, and he could pick up where he left off in 2017 if his gains are legitimate.