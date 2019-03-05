Twins' Kyle Gibson: Makes spring debut

Gibson (illness) threw two scoreless innings in his spring training debut Monday with three strikeouts and two walks. He lost around 15 pounds after battling E. coli in January, but has gained some of the weight back, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gibson weighed 215 pounds before the illness and is back to 205 pounds. It sounds like he's on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, but watch his progress this spring.