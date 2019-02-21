Twins' Kyle Gibson: Missing first week of spring games

Gibson (illness) will not pitch in a game in the first week of spring action, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The right-hander is still gaining back strength from his time suffering from E. coli in late January. He's largely over the illness itself, but the team still wants to ease him back into game action since the issue did take a bit of a toll on his body. Gibson's exact return date is uncertain, but he's expected to be ready by the time Opening Day rolls around.