Twins' Kyle Gibson: Moves to bullpen

Gibson logged two innings of relief Tuesday against the Tigers and does not appear in line to make another start this season. He gave up one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out four and picking up the hold.

He had lineup up to start Wednesday, but after he was used in relief it was announced that Randy Dobnak would start Wednesday on short rest. Gibson had an 8.02 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 33.2 innings over his most recent eight appearances, so it makes sense that the Twins would move him to the bullpen at this stage of the season.