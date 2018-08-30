Twins' Kyle Gibson: Next start pushed to Monday

Gibson's next start will come Monday in Houston as the Twins begin to employ a six-man rotation, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gibson was initially in line to start Sunday against the Rangers, but will now face a peaking Astros' lineup that is finally getting back to full health. It's unclear who will be joining Minnesota's rotation, but it's expected to be a minor-leaguer that will be called up when rosters expand to 40 this weekend.