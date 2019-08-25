Twins' Kyle Gibson: Notches 12th win
Gibson (12-6) earned the win Saturday against the Tigers after allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits over 5.1 innings. He had eight strikeouts and zero walks.
Gibson was never truly on form Saturday as he gave up at least one hit in each inning, but the eight strikeouts and two double plays helped salvage the outing. The 31-year-old has a 4.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 141:45 K:BB across 144.1 innings and lines up to face Detroit again Friday.
