Twins' Kyle Gibson: Notches fourth win
Gibson (4-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five as the Twins downed the Angels 4-3.
The right-hander cruised through five innings but ran into serious trouble the third time through the order, finishing the night throwing 50 of 88 pitches for strikes. He'll take a 4.26 ERA and 45:13 K:BB through 44.1 innings into his next start Sunday in Seattle.
