Twins' Kyle Gibson: Notches win with quality start

Gibson (5-2) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday by allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

Gibson's only hiccup of the day came during the fourth inning, when Jose Abreu connected for a solo home run. The 31-year-old has now won five of his last seven starts and has walked just six batters in 42.2 innings over that span. Gibson has a 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB and lines up to face the Rays on the road on Friday.