Twins' Kyle Gibson: Nursing unspecified health issue

Gibson is dealing with an unspecified health issue, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The nature and severity of the issue are currently unknown, but it came to light when Gibson announced he wouldn't be able to attend TwinsFest this season as a result. He's currently back at the team's facility in Fort Myers working through the issue and getting back to full strength. It's unclear if this is something that will sideline him at all at the beginning of spring training or not, but more information should come forth if there is any reason for concern.

More News
Our Latest Stories