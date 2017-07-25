Twins' Kyle Gibson: Optioned to Triple-A
Gibson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Twins recently upgraded at the back end by acquiring Jaime Garcia from Atlanta, and Gibson is the odd man out. Bartolo Colon will remain in the rotation. Gibson was coming off one of his best starts of the season -- he tossed 7.1 innings of three-run ball in a win over Detroit on Saturday -- but he's struggled mightily throughout most of the year with a 6.08 ERA (5.52 FIP) over 94.2 frames.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Goes 7.1 innings for sixth win•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes eighth loss in Houston•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows season-high seven earned runs•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Earns fifth win Tuesday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes sixth loss Thursday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Receives in no-decision Saturday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...