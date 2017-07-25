Twins' Kyle Gibson: Optioned to Triple-A

Gibson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Twins recently upgraded at the back end by acquiring Jaime Garcia from Atlanta, and Gibson is the odd man out. Bartolo Colon will remain in the rotation. Gibson was coming off one of his best starts of the season -- he tossed 7.1 innings of three-run ball in a win over Detroit on Saturday -- but he's struggled mightily throughout most of the year with a 6.08 ERA (5.52 FIP) over 94.2 frames.