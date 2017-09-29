Twins' Kyle Gibson: Pitches will be limited Friday
Gibson will be on a pitch count in Friday's start, according to the Twins' official website.
Gibson will be pitching on six days rest Friday, but manager Paul Molitor wants him available for Tuesday's Wild Card game -- just four days later -- so he will limit his pitches in an effort to keep him fresh if needed.
