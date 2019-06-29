Twins' Kyle Gibson: Pushed back to Wednesday

Gibson will not start Sunday as scheduled, and will be pushed back to start Wednesday against the A's, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gibson was needed for an inning out of the bullpen in the Twins' 18-inning contest Thursday, and he has apparently not recovered from that outing just yet, so the Twins will instead go with a to-be-announced starter in Gibson's spot Sunday. Assuming Gibson only needs a few more days to reset his routine, he will be back on the mound for his final start of the first half Wednesday night.