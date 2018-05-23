Twins' Kyle Gibson: Quality start in loss

Gibson (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings against the Tigers.

Gibson remains winless since his first start of the season, but he nonetheless picked up a quality start in this one for the third time in four outings and the fourth time in the last six. The 30-year-old gave up another home run Wednesday -- his third in the last two starts -- but his 0.8 HR/9 is still well below last year's 1.4 mark. To go along with a 4.02 ERA, Gibson is sporting a career-best 9.3 K/9. He's slated to take on the Royals in Kansas City on Tuesday.