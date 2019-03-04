Twins' Kyle Gibson: Ready for spring debut

Gibson (illness) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Monday's spring game against the Orioles, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Gibson has yet to appear in a game this spring while recovering from E. coli, but he is now ready to get up on the bump for the first time. It's unlikely he will go more than an inning or two in Monday's contest, but if all goes smoothly, he will presumably be on track to be ready by Opening Day.