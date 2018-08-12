Twins' Kyle Gibson: Rebounds with gem

Gibson (6-9) recorded the win Saturday by allowing just one run in seven innings, working around seven hits and two walks while striking out four Tigers.

Following a rough loss Monday, Gibson peppered the zone with 75 strikes on 111 pitches and induced a whopping nine groundball outs to continue his pleasantly surprising season, across which he's recorded a 3.49 ERA with 8.5 K/9 and a 3.6 BB/9 in 24 starts. The righty will get a chance to repeat this success in a scheduled rematch with the Tigers on Friday, this time at his Target Field home.