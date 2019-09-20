Twins' Kyle Gibson: Roughed up over 1.2 innings
Gibson did not factor into the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching 1.2 innings and giving up three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two.
After coming out of the bullpen in his previous appearance, Gibson was given the opportunity to start Thursday but did little to stem the tide of his recent slump. The 31-year-old had trouble finding the plate all evening, tossing only 25 of 52 pitches for strikes and issuing four walks in 1.2 innings. Gibson held a 4.02 ERA after a win on Aug. 3 but has since gone 2-3 while posting an 8.02 ERA over 33.2 innings. He'll try to turn things around in a road matchup against Detroit on Wednesday.
