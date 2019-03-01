Twins' Kyle Gibson: Set to debut Monday

Gibson (illness) is scheduled to take the mound in Monday's spring game against the Orioles, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gibson was scratched from the first week of spring games due to a bout of E. coli in January. Barring a setback, the 31-year-old's return to action should solidify his status for the start of the regular season as he is set to play a major role in the Twins' starting rotation.