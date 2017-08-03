Twins' Kyle Gibson: Set to start Saturday
Gibson is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Gibson will rejoin the Twins' rotation in place of Jaime Garcia, who was traded to the Yankees last week. He owns a 6.08 ERA over 94.2 innings (18 starts) this season, so his start may provide a good opportunity to stack Texas hitters.
