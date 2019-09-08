Twins' Kyle Gibson: Set to start Thursday

Gibson (abdomen) is scheduled to be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Thursday against the Nationals, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Gibson was expected to return during the three-game set versus the Nationals, and he'll take the ball in the series finale. The 31-year-old landed on the IL at the start of September with ulcerative colitis, but it won't end up causing an extended absence.