Twins' Kyle Gibson: Shuts down Cleveland for win
Gibson gave up just one run over seven innings with four walks and three strikeouts to improve to 2-4 in Friday's win over Cleveland.
Gibson outdueled Corey Kluber in a surprise win. Gibson continues to be an unexpected success story this season as he lowered his ERA to 3.27. He's taken a significant leap in his strikeout rate to 8.8 K/9 after failing to get above 7.0 K/9 in his first five major-league seasons.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes loss despite quality start Saturday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Strikes out eight over seven scoreless•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Quality start in loss•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Allows two homers in second loss•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Fans six in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...