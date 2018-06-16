Twins' Kyle Gibson: Shuts down Cleveland for win

Gibson gave up just one run over seven innings with four walks and three strikeouts to improve to 2-4 in Friday's win over Cleveland.

Gibson outdueled Corey Kluber in a surprise win. Gibson continues to be an unexpected success story this season as he lowered his ERA to 3.27. He's taken a significant leap in his strikeout rate to 8.8 K/9 after failing to get above 7.0 K/9 in his first five major-league seasons.