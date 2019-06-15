Twins' Kyle Gibson: Shuts down Royals for seventh win

Gibson (7-3) picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits over eight scoreless innings while striking out six in a 2-0 victory over the Royals.

The only two times Kansas City managed to get runners on base, the righty squelched the threat by getting a double play. He seemed headed for his first career shutout, but despite having thrown only 88 pitches (55 strikes), manager Rocco Beldelli elected to turn to Taylor Rogers in the ninth inning rather than bring Gibson back out. He'll take a 3.70 ERA and 77:17 K:BB through 75.1 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Red Sox.